Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 99K)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 273 and 146 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (550 against 402 nits)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F12
vs
G Pure

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 80.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F12
402 nits
G Pure +37%
550 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F12 +2%
81.9%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F12 +87%
273
G Pure
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F12 +54%
1019
G Pure
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F12 +44%
142584
G Pure
99147
CPU 43051 -
GPU 25691 -
Memory 36069 -
UX 36651 -
Total score 142584 99147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy F12
427
G Pure
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 6240 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F12 is definitely a better buy.

