Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Samsung Galaxy F12 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 132K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (538 against 399 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 271 points

Weighs 27 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy F12 Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy F12 399 nits Realme 8i +35% 538 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F12 81.9% Realme 8i +3% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F12 271 Realme 8i +99% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F12 1006 Realme 8i +86% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F12 132351 Realme 8i +154% 336460 CPU 42184 98570 GPU 25653 76840 Memory 32975 70017 UX 32379 94023 Total score 132351 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F12 428 Realme 8i +154% 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 428 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 5645 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.