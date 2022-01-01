Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Samsung Galaxy F12 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 131K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 397 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy F12 397 nits Realme 9i +20% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F12 81.9% Realme 9i +3% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610 GPU clock 680 MHz - FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F12 270 Realme 9i +36% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F12 1007 Realme 9i +49% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F12 131941 Realme 9i +90% 250690 CPU 42184 81097 GPU 25653 38425 Memory 32975 68438 UX 32379 63600 Total score 131941 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F12 427 Realme 9i n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6240 -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 70 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced April 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.