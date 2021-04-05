Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F12 vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme C25

Самсунг Галакси F12
VS
Оппо Реалми C25
Samsung Galaxy F12
Oppo Realme C25

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 129K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (473 against 393 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 267 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F12
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F12
393 nits
Realme C25 +20%
473 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F12
81.9%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F12
267
Realme C25 +25%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F12
1000
Realme C25 +30%
1298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy F12
129136
Realme C25 +50%
193626

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price - ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M62 (F62) or Galaxy F12
2. Redmi Note 9 or Realme C25
3. Poco M3 or Realme C25
4. Realme C21 or Realme C25
5. Realme 6i or Realme C25
6. Realme C15 or Realme C25

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish