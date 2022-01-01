Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F12 vs Realme C31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme C31

Самсунг Галакси F12
VS
Оппо Реалми C31
Samsung Galaxy F12
Oppo Realme C31

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 142K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 274 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F12
vs
Realme C31

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.4%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 48 ms
Contrast - 1033:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F12 +2%
404 nits
Realme C31
395 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F12 +1%
81.9%
Realme C31
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F12
274
Realme C31 +27%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F12
1018
Realme C31 +31%
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F12
142524
Realme C31 +48%
210705
CPU 43051 67603
GPU 25691 22171
Memory 36069 61955
UX 36651 58129
Total score 142524 210705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6240 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 2:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F12. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C31 vs Redmi 10
2. Realme C31 vs Redmi 9A
3. Realme C31 vs Galaxy M12
4. Realme C31 vs Realme C21
5. Realme C31 vs Poco C31
6. Realme C31 vs Realme C21Y
7. Realme C31 vs Realme Narzo 50i
8. Realme C31 vs Moto G22
9. Realme C31 vs Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish