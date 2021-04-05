Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.