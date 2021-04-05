Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i VS Samsung Galaxy F12 Oppo Realme Narzo 50i Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Fingerprint scanner

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 270 and 179 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i The phone is 6-months newer

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 26 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 80.8% Max. Brightness Galaxy F12 395 nits Realme Narzo 50i 395 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F12 +1% 81.9% Realme Narzo 50i 80.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 680 MHz - FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 4 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F12 +51% 270 Realme Narzo 50i 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F12 +2% 1007 Realme Narzo 50i 984 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F12 +8% 132471 Realme Narzo 50i 122340 CPU 42184 40291 GPU 25653 16984 Memory 32975 27120 UX 32379 37983 Total score 132471 122340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F12 428 Realme Narzo 50i n/a PCMark 3.0 score 5645 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 Realme Go UI

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 2:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F12 is definitely a better buy.