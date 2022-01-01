Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F12 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси F12
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 127K)
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 270 and 152 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (584 against 397 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F12
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F12
397 nits
Galaxy A13 +47%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F12
81.9%
Galaxy A13 +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F12 +78%
270
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F12 +71%
1004
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F12 +11%
140978
Galaxy A13
127293
CPU 43051 43950
GPU 25691 22702
Memory 36069 38791
UX 36651 22119
Total score 140978 127293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6240 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 45 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:55 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 07:21 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy F12
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F12
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A13
2. Redmi Note 11 and Galaxy A13
3. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A13
4. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A13
5. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A13
6. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A13
7. Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A13
8. Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A13
9. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A13
10. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish