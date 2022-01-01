Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Galaxy A32 VS Samsung Galaxy F12 Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (808 against 397 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 131K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 270 points

Weighs 37 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.6% Display features - - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy F12 397 nits Galaxy A32 +104% 808 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F12 81.9% Galaxy A32 +3% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F12 270 Galaxy A32 +29% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F12 1007 Galaxy A32 +28% 1284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F12 131941 Galaxy A32 +50% 197691 CPU 42184 66922 GPU 25653 37068 Memory 32975 41037 UX 32379 54137 Total score 131941 197691 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F12 427 Galaxy A32 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6240 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 18.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced April 2021 February 2021 Release date April 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.