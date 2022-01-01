Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Samsung Galaxy F22 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (605 against 503 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 166K)

43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy F22 +20% 605 nits Note 11 503 nits

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F22 83.5% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F22 352 Note 11 +6% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F22 +4% 1314 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F22 166997 Note 11 +53% 255913 CPU 60612 67946 GPU 36432 57095 Memory 38283 47036 UX 31364 81522 Total score 166997 255913 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F22 685 Note 11 +5% 721 PCMark 3.0 score 6618 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 XOS 10 OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced July 2021 November 2021 Release date July 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.