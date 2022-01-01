Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (165K versus 114K)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (594 against 430 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 240 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
|Contrast
|-
|902:1
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22 +45%
349
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22 +23%
1303
1056
|CPU
|60612
|33595
|GPU
|36432
|16969
|Memory
|38283
|25788
|UX
|31364
|38644
|Total score
|165827
|114919
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6583
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 65 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|1 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|July 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy F22. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and sound.
