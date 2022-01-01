Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F22 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (165K versus 114K)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (594 against 430 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 240 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F22
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F22 +38%
594 nits
Moto G22
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F22
83.5%
Moto G22 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22 +45%
349
Moto G22
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22 +23%
1303
Moto G22
1056
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F22 +44%
165827
Moto G22
114919
CPU 60612 33595
GPU 36432 16969
Memory 38283 25788
UX 31364 38644
Total score 165827 114919
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6583 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 18.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F22
n/a
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2021 March 2022
Release date July 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy F22. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and sound.

