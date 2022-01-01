Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Samsung Galaxy F22 Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 166K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (701 against 605 nits)

Weighs 22 grams less

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy F22 Price Motorola Moto G31 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy F22 605 nits Moto G31 +16% 701 nits

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F22 +1% 83.5% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F22 352 Moto G31 +1% 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F22 +7% 1314 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F22 166997 Moto G31 +18% 196803 CPU 60612 59845 GPU 36432 39344 Memory 38283 35715 UX 31364 60917 Total score 166997 196803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F22 685 Moto G31 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6618 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced July 2021 November 2021 Release date July 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G31. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F22.