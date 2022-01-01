Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G50 VS Samsung Galaxy F22 Motorola Moto G50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (605 against 363 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 166K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 352 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.2% Display tests RGB color space - 93.2% PWM - 2336000 Hz Response time - 44 ms Contrast - 1889:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy F22 +67% 605 nits Moto G50 363 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F22 83.5% Moto G50 83.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F22 352 Moto G50 +45% 509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F22 1314 Moto G50 +24% 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F22 166997 Moto G50 +71% 285200 CPU 60612 93433 GPU 36432 55175 Memory 38283 56324 UX 31364 79177 Total score 166997 285200 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F22 685 Moto G50 +43% 981 Stability - 99% Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 685 981 PCMark 3.0 score 6618 8371 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 - OS size 18.2 GB 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy F22 n/a Moto G50 79.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced July 2021 March 2021 Release date July 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G50. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F22.