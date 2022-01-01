Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G52
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 165K)
- 47% higher pixel density (402 vs 274 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Weighs 34 grams less
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 349 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|86.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|94.7%
|PWM
|-
|90 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Moto G52 +9%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1293
Moto G52 +17%
1518
|CPU
|60612
|70535
|GPU
|36432
|50698
|Memory
|38283
|67984
|UX
|31364
|75671
|Total score
|165483
|262984
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|683
|445
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6564
|6929
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18.2 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|July 2021
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G52. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F22.
