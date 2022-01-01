Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F22 vs Moto G52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G52

Самсунг Галакси F22
VS
Моторола Мото G52
Samsung Galaxy F22
Motorola Moto G52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 165K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (402 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F22
vs
Moto G52

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 90 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy F22
n/a
Moto G52
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F22
83.5%
Moto G52 +4%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22
349
Moto G52 +9%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22
1293
Moto G52 +17%
1518
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F22
165483
Moto G52 +59%
262984
CPU 60612 70535
GPU 36432 50698
Memory 38283 67984
UX 31364 75671
Total score 165483 262984
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy F22 +53%
683
Moto G52
445
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 683 445
PCMark 3.0 score 6564 6929
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 18.2 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F22
n/a
Moto G52
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2022
Release date July 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G52. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy F22 or Galaxy M12
2. Galaxy F22 or Moto G31
3. Galaxy F22 or Galaxy F12
4. Moto G52 or Redmi Note 11
5. Moto G52 or Moto G50
6. Moto G52 or Moto G60
7. Moto G52 or Moto G82 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish