Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Motorola Moto G60 VS Samsung Galaxy F22 Motorola Moto G60 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (605 against 451 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 22 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 166K)

45% higher pixel density (396 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 274 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3% Max. Brightness Galaxy F22 +34% 605 nits Moto G60 451 nits

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F22 83.5% Moto G60 +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F22 352 Moto G60 +56% 548 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F22 1314 Moto G60 +37% 1805 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F22 166997 Moto G60 +117% 362809 CPU 60612 105003 GPU 36432 97477 Memory 38283 59003 UX 31364 98101 Total score 166997 362809 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F22 685 Moto G60 +63% 1116 Stability - 99% Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 685 1116 PCMark 3.0 score 6618 9108 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 - OS size 18.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced July 2021 April 2021 Release date July 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.