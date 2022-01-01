Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Samsung Galaxy F22 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (605 against 541 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (295K versus 166K)

46% higher pixel density (401 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 352 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy F22 +12% 605 nits Realme 8i 541 nits

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F22 83.5% Realme 8i +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F22 352 Realme 8i +54% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F22 1314 Realme 8i +45% 1900 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F22 166997 Realme 8i +77% 295583 CPU 60612 95254 GPU 36432 55107 Memory 38283 61908 UX 31364 80504 Total score 166997 295583 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F22 685 Realme 8i +58% 1084 Stability - 98% Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 685 1084 PCMark 3.0 score 6618 8485 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced July 2021 September 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F22.