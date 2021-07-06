Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy A12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 123K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 166 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|82.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|337 Hz
|Response time
|-
|52 ms
|Contrast
|-
|864:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22 +108%
346
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22 +28%
1300
1016
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F22 +58%
196108
123953
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI 3.1 Core
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
31:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
80
Generic camera score
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2021
|November 2020
|Release date
|July 2021
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 158 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.67 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F22 is definitely a better buy.
