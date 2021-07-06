Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy A12

Самсунг Галакси F22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 123K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 166 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F22
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A12
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F22 +3%
84.3%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22 +108%
346
Galaxy A12
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22 +28%
1300
Galaxy A12
1016
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F22 +58%
196108
Galaxy A12
123953
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2021 November 2020
Release date July 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 158 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
