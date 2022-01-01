Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси F22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 126K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 153 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F22
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A13
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F22
83.5%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F22 +128%
349
Galaxy A13
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F22 +123%
1299
Galaxy A13
583
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F22 +31%
166082
Galaxy A13
126707
CPU 60612 43950
GPU 36432 22702
Memory 38283 38791
UX 31364 22119
Total score 166082 126707
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy F22 +34%
681
Galaxy A13
508
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 681 508
PCMark 3.0 score 6477 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 18.2 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F22
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2021 March 2022
Release date July 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F22. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy F22 or Samsung Galaxy M12
2. Samsung Galaxy F22 or Motorola Moto G31
3. Samsung Galaxy F22 or Samsung Galaxy F12
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A52
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A12
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A22
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish