Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy F22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on July 6, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.