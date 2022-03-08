Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F23 vs Moto G42 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 225K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 376 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 23.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F23
vs
Moto G42

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 730 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 239 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy F23
n/a
Moto G42
694 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 160.61 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.47 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 174.5 gramm (6.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F23
82.3%
Moto G42 +2%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F23 and Motorola Moto G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F23 +69%
635
Moto G42
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F23 +14%
1805
Moto G42
1580
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F23 +47%
330285
Moto G42
225258
CPU 93494 -
GPU 78674 -
Memory 71217 -
UX 88437 -
Total score 330285 225258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8585 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 24.2 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (85% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:23 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F23
n/a
Moto G42
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F23. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G42.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

