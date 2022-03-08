Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.