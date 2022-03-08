Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F23 vs Moto G60s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F23 vs Motorola Moto G60s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 509 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (562 against 430 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F23
vs
Moto G60s

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1075:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F23
430 nits
Moto G60s +31%
562 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F23
82.3%
Moto G60s +4%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F23 and Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 825 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F23 +25%
636
Moto G60s
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F23 +13%
1810
Moto G60s
1607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F23 +4%
330751
Moto G60s
318645
CPU 93494 88978
GPU 78674 92181
Memory 71217 52966
UX 88437 85384
Total score 330751 318645
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1349
PCMark 3.0 score - 7428
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 24.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (85% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:23 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F23
n/a
Moto G60s
82.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 August 2021
Release date March 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F23. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

