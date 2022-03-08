Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F23 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F23 vs Galaxy A13

VS
Samsung Galaxy F23
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 126K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 4.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 153 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F23
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy F23
n/a
Galaxy A13
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F23
82.3%
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F23 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F23 +317%
638
Galaxy A13
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F23 +210%
1808
Galaxy A13
583
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy F23 +160%
329327
Galaxy A13
126707
CPU 93494 43950
GPU 78674 22702
Memory 71217 38791
UX 88437 22119
Total score 329327 126707
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy F23 +26%
639
Galaxy A13
508
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 639 508
PCMark 3.0 score 8568 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 24.2 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (85% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:23 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy F23
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F23
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F23 is definitely a better buy.

