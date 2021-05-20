Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on May 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.