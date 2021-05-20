Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F52 5G vs Galaxy F12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on May 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 129K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (496 against 397 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F52 5G +25%
496 nits
Galaxy F12
397 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F52 5G +2%
83.6%
Galaxy F12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F52 5G +141%
650
Galaxy F12
270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F52 5G +98%
1981
Galaxy F12
998
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy F52 5G +153%
327384
Galaxy F12
129192

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is definitely a better buy.

