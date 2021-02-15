Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Huawei Honor 50

Самсунг Галакси М62
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (745 against 418 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M62 (F62)
418 nits
Honor 50 +78%
745 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62)
86.7%
Honor 50 +3%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 754 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62)
1958
Honor 50 +50%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M62 (F62)
503631
Honor 50 +1%
508174
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 24.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:58 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M62 (F62)
n/a
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M62 (F62)
n/a
Honor 50
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M62 (F62)
n/a
Honor 50
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 June 2021
Release date February 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
