Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy F62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.