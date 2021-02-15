Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F62 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Самсунг Галакси F62
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Samsung Galaxy F62
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy F62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F62
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 155K)
  • Comes with 3600 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F62
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.37%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F62
422 nits
P Smart (2019) +4%
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F62 +4%
86.7%
P Smart (2019)
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F62 +133%
775
P Smart (2019)
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F62 +46%
1988
P Smart (2019)
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy F62 +190%
451345
P Smart (2019)
155744

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy F62
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy F62
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy F62
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 December 2018
Release date February 2021 December 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy F62
2. Realme X7 Pro or Galaxy F62
3. Galaxy A30 or P Smart (2019)
4. Redmi Note 8T or P Smart (2019)
5. Redmi Note 9S or P Smart (2019)
6. Galaxy A20 or P Smart (2019)
7. Redmi Note 8 or P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish