Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Motorola Moto G31

Самсунг Галакси М62
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 194K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 765 and 351 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M62 (F62)
418 nits
Moto G31 +1%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62) +5%
86.7%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 754 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +118%
765
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +61%
1950
Moto G31
1213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M62 (F62) +159%
505691
Moto G31
194957
CPU 129593 59845
GPU 167556 39344
Memory 106816 35715
UX 102590 60917
Total score 505691 194957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M62 (F62) +266%
2605
Moto G31
711
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 15 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2605 711
PCMark 3.0 score 7587 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 24.2 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:58 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 November 2021
Release date February 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 or Moto G31
2. Galaxy M32 or Moto G31
3. Moto G50 or Moto G31
4. Moto G30 or Moto G31
5. Moto G60 or Moto G31
6. Galaxy F22 or Moto G31
7. Moto G22 or Moto G31
8. Nokia G21 or Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish