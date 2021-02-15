Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Nokia G20

Самсунг Галакси М62
VS
Нокиа G20
Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 1950 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5050 mAh
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62) +6%
86.7%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +332%
756
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +96%
1933
Nokia G20
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 April 2021
Release date February 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) or Galaxy M51
2. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) or OnePlus Nord
3. Nokia G20 or Samsung Galaxy A50
4. Nokia G20 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
5. Nokia G20 or Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Nokia G20 or Nokia 7.2
7. Nokia G20 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish