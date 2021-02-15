Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Nokia G20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
- Comes with 1950 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5050 mAh
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
- Weighs 21 grams less
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|81.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +332%
756
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +96%
1933
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
438369
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) is definitely a better buy.
