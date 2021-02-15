Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 208% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 419 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 501K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy M62 (F62) 419 nits OnePlus 9RT +208% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M62 (F62) 86.7% OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660 GPU clock 754 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M62 (F62) 760 OnePlus 9RT +46% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M62 (F62) 1955 OnePlus 9RT +86% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M62 (F62) 501124 OnePlus 9RT +42% 713869 CPU 130856 174825 GPU 162297 292456 Memory 105641 116096 UX 105666 133482 Total score 501124 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M62 (F62) 1855 OnePlus 9RT +216% 5867 Stability 78% 66% Graphics test 11 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1855 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 7635 - AnTuTu 9 Results (156th and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 24.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:58 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.