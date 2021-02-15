Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 334K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 772 and 500 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (481 against 427 nits)
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M62 (F62)
427 nits
A74 5G +13%
481 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62) +3%
86.7%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +54%
772
A74 5G
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +23%
1981
A74 5G
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M62 (F62) +33%
443805
A74 5G
334300
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (118th and 185th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 April 2021
Release date February 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 371 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.

