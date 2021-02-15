Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 299K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 756 and 562 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (566 against 416 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|Response time
|-
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|823:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +35%
756
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +9%
1925
1772
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M62 (F62) +46%
437907
299416
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (80th and 85th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
29:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 183 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 5G.
