Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo Realme 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 777 and 541 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (541 against 428 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +44%
777
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +4%
1983
1899
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
511476
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|24.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:58 hr
|2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
42:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 204 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1