Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.