Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
- Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (637 against 426 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Weighs 44 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
780
802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1964
2858
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
513578
543766
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (128th and 114th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|24.2 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:58 hr
|0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:08 hr
Talk (3G)
28:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 325 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62).
