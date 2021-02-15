Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy F62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.