Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) Comes with 2690 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4310 mAh

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 340K)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1

Reverse charging feature

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 765 and 566 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (746 against 418 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Weighs 45 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy M62 (F62) 418 nits Reno 6 +78% 746 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M62 (F62) +2% 86.7% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618 GPU clock 754 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M62 (F62) +35% 765 Reno 6 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M62 (F62) +13% 1941 Reno 6 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M62 (F62) +47% 501535 Reno 6 340928 CPU 130856 107789 GPU 162297 87323 Memory 105641 59470 UX 105666 88008 Total score 501535 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M62 (F62) +148% 2605 Reno 6 1049 Stability 78% - Graphics test 15 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 2605 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 7613 - AnTuTu Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 24.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 25 W 50 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 1:58 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 July 2021 Release date February 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.