Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Oppo Reno 6

Самсунг Галакси М62
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2690 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4310 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 340K)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 765 and 566 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (746 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M62 (F62)
418 nits
Reno 6 +78%
746 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62) +2%
86.7%
Reno 6
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 754 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +35%
765
Reno 6
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +13%
1941
Reno 6
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M62 (F62) +47%
501535
Reno 6
340928
CPU 130856 107789
GPU 162297 87323
Memory 105641 59470
UX 105666 88008
Total score 501535 340928
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M62 (F62) +148%
2605
Reno 6
1049
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 15 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2605 1049
PCMark 3.0 score 7613 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 24.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:58 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy M51
2. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy A72
3. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs OnePlus Nord
6. Reno 6 vs Galaxy A52
7. Reno 6 vs Poco F3
8. Reno 6 vs Vivo V21
9. Reno 6 vs Realme GT 5G
10. Reno 6 vs Mi 11 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish