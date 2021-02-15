Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy F62 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси F62
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy F62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F62
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 176K)
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 356 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (636 against 420 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy F62
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy F62
420 nits
Galaxy A51 +51%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy F62
86.7%
Galaxy A51 +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F62 +117%
774
Galaxy A51
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F62 +54%
1994
Galaxy A51
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy F62 +156%
451353
Galaxy A51
176246

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy F62
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy F62
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy F62
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy F62
n/a
Galaxy A51
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 December 2019
Release date February 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

