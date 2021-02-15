Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy F62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F62
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 176K)
- Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 356 points
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (636 against 420 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Weighs 46 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
73
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy F62 +117%
774
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy F62 +54%
1994
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy F62 +156%
451353
176246
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2021
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is definitely a better buy.
