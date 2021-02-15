Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 vs Galaxy A70s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 174K)
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 775 and 482 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (611 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62
vs
Galaxy A70s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M62
422 nits
Galaxy A70s +45%
611 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 +1%
86.7%
Galaxy A70s
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 and Samsung Galaxy A70s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 +61%
775
Galaxy A70s
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 +111%
1988
Galaxy A70s
944
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M62 +159%
451345
Galaxy A70s
174420

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M62
n/a
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M62
n/a
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M62
n/a
Galaxy A70s
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M62
n/a
Galaxy A70s
82.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2019
Release date February 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) - 0.949 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 is definitely a better buy.

