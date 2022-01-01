Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy F23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 329K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 761 and 636 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M62 (F62)
vs
Galaxy F23

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M62 (F62) +5%
86.7%
Galaxy F23
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
GPU clock 754 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M62 (F62) +52%
500790
Galaxy F23
329767
CPU 130856 93494
GPU 162297 78674
Memory 105641 71217
UX 105666 88437
Total score 500790 329767
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 15 FPS -
Graphics score 2605 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7587 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 24.2 GB 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:58 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2021 March 2022
Release date February 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

