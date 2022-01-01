Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Galaxy F23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) (with Exynos 9825) that was released on February 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 329K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 761 and 636 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|82.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|754 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +20%
761
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M62 (F62) +7%
1939
1804
|CPU
|130856
|93494
|GPU
|162297
|78674
|Memory
|105641
|71217
|UX
|105666
|88437
|Total score
|500790
|329767
|Stability
|78%
|-
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2605
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7587
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|24.2 GB
|24.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:58 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F23.
