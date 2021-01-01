Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Fold vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1334 mAh larger battery capacity: 4380 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (803 against 554 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 454K)
  • 27% higher pixel density (458 vs 362 PPI)
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1326 and 747 points
  • Weighs 75 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Fold
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 7.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 12.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 362 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.79% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Fold
554 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +45%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Fold +4%
85.79%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Fold
747
iPhone 11 Pro +78%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Fold
2698
iPhone 11 Pro +17%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Fold
454164
iPhone 11 Pro +20%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4380 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Fold
10:34 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +27%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Fold +12%
17:03 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Fold +119%
37:30 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Fold +7%
90.8 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

