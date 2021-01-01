Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 41% higher pixel density (512 vs 362 PPI)
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (852 against 554 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Comes with 623 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4380 mAh
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 516K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|7.3 inches
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|1536 x 2152 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|12.6:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|362 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.79%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|263 gramm (9.28 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
Pixel 6 Pro +38%
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2675
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
2827
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
516083
Pixel 6 Pro +31%
673731
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (138th and 63rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4380 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:34 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +19%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Fold +11%
17:03 hr
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Fold +42%
37:30 hr
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
