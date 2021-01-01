Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Fold vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 41% higher pixel density (512 vs 362 PPI)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (852 against 554 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 623 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4380 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 516K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Fold
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.3 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 12.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 362 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.79% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Fold
554 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +54%
852 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Fold
85.79%
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 585 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Fold
748
Pixel 6 Pro +38%
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Fold
2675
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
2827
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Fold
516083
Pixel 6 Pro +31%
673731
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (138th and 63rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4380 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Fold
10:34 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +19%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Fold +11%
17:03 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Fold +42%
37:30 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Fold
90.9 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2021
Release date March 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

