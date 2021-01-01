Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Fold vs Mate X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X

Самсунг Галакси Фолд
Samsung Galaxy Fold
VS
Хуавей Мейт Х
Huawei Mate X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 411K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 83.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 14% higher pixel density (414 vs 362 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Fold
vs
Mate X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 7.3 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 12.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 362 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.79% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Fold
554 nits
Mate X
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Fold
85.79%
Mate X +1%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Fold +6%
747
Mate X
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Fold +6%
2698
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Fold +10%
454164
Mate X
411704
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (68th and 87th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4380 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Fold
10:34 hr
Mate X
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Fold
17:03 hr
Mate X
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Fold
37:30 hr
Mate X
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Fold
90.8 dB
Mate X
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 2137 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound.

