Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate Xs

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Huawei Mate Xs

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (554 against 411 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 83.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 14% higher pixel density (414 vs 362 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Fold
vs
Mate Xs

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 7.3 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 12.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 362 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen to body ratio 85.79% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Fold +35%
554 nits
Mate Xs
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Fold
85.79%
Mate Xs +1%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Fold +2%
747
Mate Xs
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Fold
2698
Mate Xs +10%
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Fold
454164
Mate Xs +1%
457912
AnTuTu Android Results (68th and 64th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4380 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Fold +9%
10:34 hr
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Fold
17:03 hr
Mate Xs +7%
18:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Fold +82%
37:30 hr
Mate Xs
20:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Fold +12%
90.8 dB
Mate Xs
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 2375 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate Xs.

