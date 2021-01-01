Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Oppo Find N VS Samsung Galaxy Fold Oppo Find N Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Better grip in hands – the body is 77.3 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 516K)

Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (783 against 557 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 984 and 747 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 7.3 inches 7.1 inches Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 12.6:9 - PPI 362 ppi 370 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.79% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy Fold 557 nits Find N +41% 783 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Fold 85.79% Find N +2% 87.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660 GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Fold 747 Find N +32% 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Fold 2685 Find N +29% 3460 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy Fold 516406 Find N +58% 818443 CPU 147662 - GPU 195759 - Memory 85246 - UX 88532 - Total score 516406 818443 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (142nd and 6th place)

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4380 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy Fold 10:34 hr Find N +11% 11:47 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy Fold +26% 17:03 hr Find N 13:53 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy Fold +53% 37:30 hr Find N 24:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support - Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Fold 90.9 dB Find N n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 December 2021 Release date March 2019 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.