Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime vs Galaxy A01

VS
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on September 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 63 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The phone is 5-years and 3-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 8.87% more screen real estate
  • 37% higher pixel density (301 vs 220 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Grand Prime
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 220 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% 75.1%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 513:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Grand Prime
424 nits
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Grand Prime
66.23%
Galaxy A01 +13%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 505
GPU clock 400 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Grand Prime
21207
Galaxy A01 +233%
70706
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz One UI Core 3.1
OS size 3.8 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2014 December 2019
Release date October 2014 February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.412 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.382 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 is definitely a better buy.

