Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on September 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 53 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 15.37% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
- 23% higher pixel density (271 vs 220 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.23%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|Not detected
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|513:1
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gold, Gray
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21207
Galaxy A10 +297%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|3.8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2014
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2014
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.412 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.382 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.
