Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime vs A2 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on September 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 55 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
- The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.23%
|68.92%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|513:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gold, Gray
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|-
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +76%
716
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1072
Galaxy A2 Core +241%
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21207
Galaxy A2 Core +124%
47523
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|Android Go
|OS size
|3.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2014
|April 2019
|Release date
|October 2014
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 62 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.412 W/kg
|0.53 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.382 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is definitely a better buy.
