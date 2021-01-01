Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Grand Prime vs Galaxy A2 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime vs A2 Core

Самсунг Галакси Гранд Прайм
VS
Самсунг Галакси А2 Кор
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on September 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 55 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Grand Prime
vs
Galaxy A2 Core

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 220 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% 68.92%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 513:1 -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 400 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1) Android 8.0
ROM TouchWiz Android Go
OS size 3.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2014 April 2019
Release date October 2014 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 62 USD
SAR (head) 0.412 W/kg 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.382 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is definitely a better buy.

