Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on September 30, 2014, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 55 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.