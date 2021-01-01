Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) (with Exynos 3 Quad 3475) that was released on October 12, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.