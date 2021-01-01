Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) (with Exynos 3 Quad 3475) that was released on October 12, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.