Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 (2017) vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) vs Galaxy A11

Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 (2017)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А11
Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) (with Exynos 3 Quad 3475) that was released on October 12, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 47 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2000 mAh
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.73% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 4.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 234 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 64.87% 81.6%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 136.5 mm (5.37 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 130 gramm (4.59 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 (2017)
64.87%
Galaxy A11 +26%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 506
GPU clock 533 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 (2017)
19890
Galaxy A11 +266%
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2017 March 2020
Release date October 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy J2 (2017) vs Galaxy A10e
2. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A31
3. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A30s
4. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A10s
6. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish