Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) vs Galaxy A11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) (with Exynos 3 Quad 3475) that was released on October 12, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 47 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2000 mAh
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 16.73% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|234 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|64.87%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|136.5 mm (5.37 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|130 gramm (4.59 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|-
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|533 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1008
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
19890
Galaxy A11 +266%
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86990
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|2 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2017
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2017
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.
